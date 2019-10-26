Burundian picked as new head coach for Tanzania’s national soccer team

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
26 Octobre 2019
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, October 26 (Infosplusgabon) - The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has appointed Burundian Etienne Ndayiragije as the new head coach for the national soccer team, Taifa Stars.
A statement issued here Friday by the TFF said Ndayiragije, who has been the team’s interim coach since July, will sign a one-year contract to train the Taifa Stars.
“The decision by the executive committee to offer Ndayiragije this position took into consideration recommendations of TFF technical committee which scrutinized qualifications of various coaches who had applied for the job,” said the statement.
As interim coach, Ndayiragije successfully led Tanzania to qualify for the group stage of 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa. He also led the country to win a place in the 2020 African Nations Champions (CHAN) finals.
The Burundian tactician takes over from former Nigeria and Barcelona star, Emmanuel Amunike, whose contract was terminated shortly after Tanzania’s early elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.
TFF and Amunike agreed to part ways by mutual consent, according to the Tanzania’s soccer governing body.
FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/KLN/GABON2019
© Copyright Infosplusgabon
