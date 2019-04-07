Libyan army under government of national accord gets new spokesperson

07 Avril 2019

Tripoli, Libya, April 7 (Infosplusgabon) - The president of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Sarraj, appointed on Saturday Colonel Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Ganounou as the official spokesperson of the army under the government of national accord.

According to the decree issued by Al-Sarraj as the Supreme Commander of the army, this decision takes immediate effect, an official statement issued here said.

Al-Sarraj also announced on Friday the creation of a joint operating room in the western military region, which will be directly subordinated to the Chief of staff of the Libyan army.

According to the decree, the room will be led by the commander of the western military region, Oussama al-Juwili. Other members are the commanders of the central military region and Tripoli, respectively, Mohamed Al-Haddad and Abdelbasset Marwan, and the counter-terrorism squad, Mohamed Al-Zein as well as representatives of the presidential guard and military intelligence.

These decisions followed measures taken to counter military escalation in the western region with the east-based Libyan national army offensive led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar against the capital, Tripoli.

Units of the Libyan national army which took control of the international airport destroyed in 2014 before being ousted, face a mobilization of armed groups in the capital and surrounding areas, notably Misrata (220 km east of Tripoli), with trained fighters who began to organize for the response.

The risks of armed clashes are still real since the confrontation lines are close and the situation could evolve rapidly.

This military escalation coincided with a three-day visit of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres to Libya.

He left on Friday on an admission of failure to stop the tensions and military offensive, after having met the various belligerents.

The UN Security Council urgently met on Friday at the request of Great Britain and called on the Libyan national army to end any movement, stressing that it would hold accountable any Libyan faction that would create war in the country and undermine the political process.

