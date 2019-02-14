South Africa Media forum salutes fallen journalists

14 Février 2019

Cape Town, South Africa, February 14 (Infosplusgabon) - The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) Wednesday mourned two veteran journalists who have left an indelible mark in the industry, local media reports monitored by Infosplusgabon said.

Reporter and editor Brendan Boyle, a veteran journalist who worked on major South African newspapers and international agencies, succumbed to his battle with cancer on Monday.

Boyle spent many years in parliament as Bureau Chief for Reuter’s and the Sunday Times. He also served as editor of the Daily Dispatch.

“He was highly regarded in media and political circles for his incisive grasp of policy issues, particularly economics,” said Mondli Makhanya, a former editor of the Sunday Times.

At the time of his death, Boyle was working as a policy researcher fighting for the rights of communities in South Africa‘s mining regions.

SANEF also expressed regret at the death of Power FM radio journalist Nonhlanhla Nhlapo. She died in a car crash last week.

She has been described by her colleagues as a consummate professional delivering on her duties as desk producer and reporter with exceptional skill and passion.

Prior to radio, she had spent several years at eNCA as a television journalist.

“She was a happy and cheerful member of the team who was always willing to help others. She went above and beyond in her work – it was a vocation,” said former Power News Editor, Dianne Hawker.

