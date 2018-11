2018 FIFA U-17 WWC: Fixtures for Wednesday's matches

14 Novembre 2018

Montevideo, Uruguay, November 14 (Infosplusgabon) - The following are the fixtures for Wednesday's matches at the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup being played in Uruguay.

Group C

USA v Cameroon

DPR Korea v Germany

Group D

Republic of Korea v Spain

Canada v Colombia

