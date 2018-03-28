Bannière

[ Inscrivez-vous ]

Newsletter, Alertes

Sudan to host summit on Horn of Africa economic bloc

Imprimer PDF

28 Mars 2018

Khartoum, Sudan, March  28  (Infosplusgabon) - Leaders of Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia are due to meet in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on 12 April to discuss formation of an economic coalition for the Horn of Africa nations, a senior government official here said on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohamed Abdulla Idriss told reporters that a coordination committee on Wednesday discussed preparations for the constituent summit to be held at Sudan's initiative.

 

The preparatory meeting was chaired by Presidential State Minister and Director of the President's offices, Hatim Hassan Bakheit.

 

Idriss said the economic bloc is envisaged to achieve economic integration and partnership of its member states in the fields of investment, trade and exchange of information and experience.

 

He added that the summit would be preceded by meetings of experts from 9-10 April and Foreign Ministers on 11 April.

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/MPM/GABON 2018

 

 

© Copyright Infosplusgabon

Qui est en ligne!

Nous avons 2604 invités en ligne

Publicité

Liaisons Représentées:
Ancien Site Infos Plus Gabon

Newsflash

Nouveaux  horaires des  Vols Air France  au  départ de  Libreville et Paris dès le 25  mars  2018. . Renseignez vous  au 01 79 64 64 (tous les jours de 8h à 19h),  ou consulter le site internet www.airfrance.ga ou à se rendre auprès de votre agence de voyage. Horaires  susceptibles de  changement sans  préavis.

Copyright © 2011 -Infos Plus Gabon Tous droits réservés

Top