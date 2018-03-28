Sudan to host summit on Horn of Africa economic bloc

28 Mars 2018

Khartoum, Sudan, March 28 (Infosplusgabon) - Leaders of Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia are due to meet in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on 12 April to discuss formation of an economic coalition for the Horn of Africa nations, a senior government official here said on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohamed Abdulla Idriss told reporters that a coordination committee on Wednesday discussed preparations for the constituent summit to be held at Sudan's initiative.

The preparatory meeting was chaired by Presidential State Minister and Director of the President's offices, Hatim Hassan Bakheit.

Idriss said the economic bloc is envisaged to achieve economic integration and partnership of its member states in the fields of investment, trade and exchange of information and experience.

He added that the summit would be preceded by meetings of experts from 9-10 April and Foreign Ministers on 11 April.

