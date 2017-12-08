Improve governance to attract sponsors, Kenyan sports federations told

08 Décembre 2017

Nairobi, Kenya, December 8 (Infosplusgabon) - Corporates and other organizations interested in sponsoring sports in Kenya are shying away because of bad governance, Central Bank of Kenya Board Chairman, Mohammed Nyaoga warned Friday.

Nyaoga, a member of the newly-formed National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) marketing and fund-raising committee, said its now upon the national sports federations to clean up their image so as to attract partners from the private sector.

The committee's key task is to raise funds for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Speaking at the launch of the committee in Nairobi, Nyaoga, also a senior counsel, the change can be attained through accountability and transparency. He is one of the 5 prominent and respected Kenyans picked to serve in the committee.

Having served in the past as chairman of the national football team, Harambee Stars' Management Board, he knew what he was talking about,

''Corporate sponsors out of fear of reputatIon damage, opt to back out of partnering with sports federations and this should change,'' he said.

Much as the government is the key backer of sports in the country, the private sector also plays a big role in the development of sports.

Even though he did not name the tainted federations, he was referring to among others NOCK, which was rocked by the scandals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, branded 'Rio Fiasco' by Kenyan media.

The scandal saw four NOCK officials, who led the team to Rio, charged in Kenya with theft and mismanagement.

The four - vice-chairmen Ben Ekumbo, Pius Ochieng, assistant treasurer Stephen Soi, and secretary-general FK Paul - were charged.

They were charged with theft of competitors' uniforms and kits and mismanagement of funds. The cases are pending in court.

Of the four, three did not defend their seats at the NOCK elections earlier in the year, while one, FK Paul, defended and retained his seat.

Also rocked by scandals was Athletics Kenya (AK), leading to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Ethics Commission suspending three top officials in 2015 for alleged involvement in graft and subversion of the anti-doping control in Kenya.

It swung the axe on president, now the late Isaiah Kiplagat, vice-president David Okeyo and treasurer Joseph Kinyua.

Other federations, including Football Kenya Federation (FKF), have been accused of corruption in the past.

