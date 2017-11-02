Sierra Leone U-20 Women’s team pulls out of World Cup qualifiers

Écrit par Antoine Lawson | 02 Novembre 2017

Freetown, Sierra Leone, November 2 (Infosplusgabon) - The Sierra Leone Football Association has on Thursday announced the withdrawal of its Under-20 Women’s team from the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon., saying it cannot access funds to finance the game because their bank account is frozen.

This is the second withdrawal of Women’s team from international games in a week. The FA had to cancel the second leg of the Under-17 game return leg against The Gambia.

The Director of Competition, Sorie Ibrahim Sesay, told Infosplusgabon that they have already informed the necessary authorities of their withdrawal from the tournament.

SLFA President, Isha Johansen, and General Secretary Christian Kamara, are currently facing trial for corruption charges by the country’s anti-graft body. As a result of the trial, bank accounts of the FA was frozen by a court order.

Ahead of the announcement, Sierra Leone was preparing to face their Cameroonian counterparts this weekend in the second round of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Their withdrawal means that Cameroon would automatically qualify to the next round of qualifiers, hoping to play the winner of the Ghana v Kenya.

The withdrawal of both the Under-17 and Under-20 sides is a huge blow to the profile of women's football in the country.

