EU commends Gambian leader for leadership inspiration

31 Octobre 2017

Banjul, Gambia, October 31 (Infosplusgabon) - The European Union (EU) special representative for Human Rights, Stavros Lambrinidis, has commended Gambian leader Adama Barrow for his leadership inspiration during the impasse when former President Yahya Jammeh rejected the December 2016 presidential election results.

According to report made available to Infosplusgabon Tuesday by the presidency media team, Lambrinidis called on the Gambian leader on Monday at State House, where he acknowledged that it was not easy to build institutions, instill a culture of freedom and security, and at the same time secure a presence for one’s country in the international community all at once.

PANA report that Lambrinidis is also in the West African nation to brief the Gambian leader on upcoming donor’s conference in February 2018, and an African Union/European Union continental meeting on youth and job creation.

He said The Gambia, through its example as a human rights leader, could continue to inspire many countries on the African continent and around the world, and demonstrate that it is possible for human rights, security and development to all work together.

The EU special representative commended the Gambian leader for signing five United Nations treaties at once at the UN General Assembly in September.

He commended Mr. Barrow for demonstrating quality leadership, and urged The Gambia to go further, beyond the signing of the treaties.

Mr Lambrinidis said he appreciated the efforts of the government to change policies, hearts and minds, and integrate human rights in its reforms.

He added that the Barrow administration had encouraged many with the inclusion of members of civil society in its endeavours, and assured the President of the EU’s commitment to support an exchange of ideas and practices with other countries.

“Focus on human rights as your new stamp, and keep in mind that you are an inspiration to many others,” he told President Barrow.

Also discussed during the meeting were plans for an upcoming donor’s conference in February 2018, and an African Union/European Union continental meeting on youth and job creation.

President Adama Barrow assured the EU official of upholding human rights remained one of the big issues for his government, which was optimistic and willing to learn from others’ experiences while he acknowledged the EU support during the political impasse in The Gambia early in the year.

He revealed that his government is working towards a new and all-encompassing constitution for the Third Republic, adding that members of the coalition parties that supported his candidature would continue to work together to nurture the change that they all fought for, despite their coming from different ideological leanings.

The Gambian leader informed the EU official that supporters of the former regime were part of Gambian society and like everyone else, were stakeholders in the reforms taking place.

He added that some of the former president’s supporters had embraced the change of regime and were supporting his government.

Mr. Barrow said: “In politics there are no permanent friends and no permanent enemies. One has to be courageous to take criticism.”

He also vowed that his government will uphold the law banning female genital mutilation or FGM in the country.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/IIU/GABON 2017

© Copyright Infosplusgabon