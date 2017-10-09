Liberia: 'Respect election results,' President Sirleaf nudges Liberians

09 Octobre 2017

Monrovia, Liberia , October 9 (Infosplusgabon) - President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has called on Liberians to respect the outcome of the elections when declared by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

“We all must respect the outcome because NEC has established a system that is accountable, transparent and based upon the highest standards available,” the Liberian leader emphasized.

Some 2.1 million registered voters will go to the polls on 10 October to elect a president from among 20 candidates who will replace President Sirleaf as head of state as she ends two six-year terms in January 2018.

Liberians will also be voting for members of the 73-seat House of Representatives from among nearly 1,000 candidates.

The elections are seen as crucial as they will mark the first transition of power from a democratically-elected president to another in almost 73 years in this tiny West African nation of 4.1 million people.

In a nationwide address Monday on state radio, President Sirleaf termed the ensuing process as an “historic day for the nation,” entreating Liberians to take a moment to reflect on how far Liberia has come as a nation and people.

“From a society destroyed by conflict and war, to one of the most vibrant democracies in the West Africa region,” President Sirleaf said, underscoring the nation’s successful journey.

She also reminded Liberians that a host of top international institutions, including the ECOWAS, African Union, European Union as well as the National Democratic Institute and all foreign nations will be joining the NEC to support a free and fair election.

President Sirleaf then urged Liberians to go to the polls peacefully, respecting everyone’s right to vote with dignity and pride.

She urged Liberians to embrace their countrymen regardless of their political choice, and that they should also remember that they are an empowered people, who should lead citizens to vote for people they believe will make Liberia a better place.

“The future of the country is in your hands. No one is entitled to your vote, not because of party, ethnic, religious or tribal affiliation, your loyalty is to your family, your children and your children’s children,” she said.

