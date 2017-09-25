Botswana: Diamonds exports rise in Botswana

25 Septembre 2017

GABORONE, Botswana, September 25 (Infosplusgabon) - Statistics Botswana, the country’s data authority’s latest international merchandise trade statistics report indicates soaring diamonds exports.

The report released on Monday indicates that during June 2017, total exports were valued at P5,635.0 million, having increased by 4.7 percent from the May 2017 value of P5,381.7 million. (Exchange rate is 1 BWP = US$0.0979878)

“This increase was mainly due to the increase of 3.9 percent (P196.6 million in diamonds exports), from P4,990.7 million in May 2017 to P5,187.3 million in June 2017,” said Anna Majelantle, Statistician General.

She further said the total exports value for June 2017, compared to that of the same month in 2016, shows a decrease of 33.7 percent from P8,500.8 million to P5,635.0 million.

“The decrease is attributed to the drop in exports of almost all commodity groups. Diamonds fell by P2,351.7 million from P7,539.0 million in June 2016 to P5,187.3 million during the period under review.”

Majelantle said copper and nickel also registered a decrease of 98.3 percent (P297.7 million from P302.8 million in June 2016 to P5.1 million reported in the current month.

Meanwhile Botswana recorded a trade surplus of P1,146.1 million in June 2017, which is slightly higher than the May 2017 trade surplus of P1,134.5 million.

