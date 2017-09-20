Rwanda: Wednesday's forex rates for Rwandan Franc

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
20 Septembre 2017
KIGALI, Rwanda, September 20 (Infosplusgabon) - The following are Wednesday's foreign exchange rates for the Rwandan Franc, as issued by the National Bank of Rwanda.
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 828.51 845.07
Euro 994.66 1,014.56
Pound Sterling 1,120.52 1,142.93
Swiss Franc 862.39 879.64
Canadian Dollar 674.87 688.37
Kenyan Shilling 8.01 8.17
UAE Dirham 225.51 230.02
Australian Dollar 664.75 678.04
Burundian Franc 0.47 0.48
Yuan 126.64 129.17
Egyptian Pound 43.44 44.31
Ethiopian Birr 35.08 35.78
Indian Rupee 11.93 12.17
Japanese Yen 7.10 7.24
Comoros Franc 1.75 1.79
North Korean Won 6.01 6.13
South Korean Won 0.65 0.67
Kuwaiti Dinar 2,568.62 2,619.99
Libyan Dinar 564.99 576.29
Mauritanian Ouguiya 2.17 2.21
Mauritian Rupee 21.81 22.24
Malawian Kwacha 1.09 1.11
Nigerian Naira 3.88 3.96
Norwegian Kroner 92.45 94.30
Russian Ruble 11.91 12.14
Saudi Arabian Riyal 206.24 210.37
Sudanese Pound 127.21 129.75
Swedish Kroner 92.93 94.79
Singapore Dollar 572.94 584.40
South Sudanese Pound 36.60 37.33
Swazi Lilangeni 50.85 51.87
Turkish Lira 264.10 269.38
Tanzanian Shilling 0.36 0.37
Ugandan Shilling 0.22 0.23
CFA Franc 1.46 1.49
South African Rand 62.27 63.51
Zimbabwean Dollar 2.18 2.22
FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/POL/GABON 2017
© Copyright Infosplusgabon
Qui est en ligne!
Publicité
Newsflash
|
LIBREVILLE, September 3 (Infosplusgabon) – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta launched his election campaign on Saturday ahead of a repeat poll in the East African nation in two months following the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the Presidential election results.