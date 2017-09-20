US: During our difficult times, ‘we knew we had friends,’ says Gambian President

20 Septembre 2017

NEW YORK, US, September 20 (Infosplusgabon) - Noting that the recent political crisis in Gambia had been a lesson that his compatriots will not easily forget, the Adama Barrow, the country’s President on Tuesday underscored that Gambians made an irreversible choice to close a “dark chapter” in their history and embarked on a national agenda of reform and transformation.

“During those difficult times, we knew we had friends, ones who came to our aid and who have since kept faith with us,” the President said, thanking Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for their timely and firm intervention to bring peace to his country.

“Thanks to your collective efforts, the Gambia is now on a solid path to peace and good governance, and ready to take over our traditional role among the champions of human rights and democracy,” he added.

He also announced that the country was in the process of re-joining the Commonwealth as well as the International Criminal Court.

“Although the Gambia did not go through armed conflict […] we were on the brink of political violence and armed conflict,” he said, thanking the United Nations in West Africa, the UN Peace Building Commission and the Peace Building Support Office for the important support they rendered to the country.

President Barrow noted that given the range of its functions, the UN would always require some level of reform of its management systems.

“As you embark on your proposed reforms, we stand ready to give you our full support in the interest of an effective and more relevant world body,” he said, adding also the need for Security Council reform.

