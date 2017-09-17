Libya: Libyan crisis on agenda for discussions in Moscow

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
17 Septembre 2017
TRIPOLI, Libya, September 17 (Infosplusgabon) - Libyan Vice President of the Presidential Council for the government of national accord, Ahmed Maitig, has met some Russian officials during his visit to Moscow and discussed with them latest developments in the Libyan crisis as well as issues of common interest at regional and international levels.
A statement issued Saturday by the communications office of the Presidential Council said that on Friday Mr. Maitig met Russian Foreign Affairs deputy-minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, to discuss cooperation opportunities between Libya and Russia.
The same day the Libyan official also held discussion on bilateral cooperation with Chechnya President Ramzan Kadyrov in Grozny.
He arrived in Moscow on Saturday and he held talks with the Russian presidential special envoy for the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, and participated in talks on the Libyan crisis and cooperation opportunities between both countries.
FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/PMN/GABON 2017
© Copyright Infosplusgabon
Qui est en ligne!
Publicité
Newsflash
|
Afrique-Sport-Football-Formation
NELSPRUIT, Afrique du Sud, 11 septembre (Infosplusgabon) - L'Académie des jeunes Lions d'Afrique (AJLA) forme aux métiers du football. Choisir cet établissement professionnel, c'est parfaire son ambition et aider les jeunes à réussir une carrière professionnelle de haut niveau dans un cadre agréable en pension complète, sécurisé où discipline rime avec épanouissement et réussite
Pour en savoir plus, visitez le lien http://ascomfoot.com/depliant/
Ou envoyez vos messages aux adresses électroniques suivantes :
bertrand.kabore@ymail.com / ou africasportconsulting1@yahoo.com
FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/ANL/GABON 2017
© Copyright Infosplusgabon