Libya: Libyan crisis on agenda for discussions in Moscow

17 Septembre 2017

TRIPOLI, Libya, September 17 (Infosplusgabon) - Libyan Vice President of the Presidential Council for the government of national accord, Ahmed Maitig, has met some Russian officials during his visit to Moscow and discussed with them latest developments in the Libyan crisis as well as issues of common interest at regional and international levels.

A statement issued Saturday by the communications office of the Presidential Council said that on Friday Mr. Maitig met Russian Foreign Affairs deputy-minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, to discuss cooperation opportunities between Libya and Russia.

The same day the Libyan official also held discussion on bilateral cooperation with Chechnya President Ramzan Kadyrov in Grozny.

He arrived in Moscow on Saturday and he held talks with the Russian presidential special envoy for the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, and participated in talks on the Libyan crisis and cooperation opportunities between both countries.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/PMN/GABON 2017

© Copyright Infosplusgabon