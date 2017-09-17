2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Ghana beat Mali 1-0 to reach semi-final

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
17 Septembre 2017
CAPE COAST, Ghana, September 17 (Infosplusgabon) - Ghana on Saturday beat Mali 1-0 in their Day 2, Group 1 match at the ongoing 2017 WAFU Nations Cup tournament played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana to reach the semi-final of the competition.
Winful Cobbina's 74th minute strike gave the hosts all three points.
Ghana, who beat Guinea 2-0 in the first match, have 6 points. Nigeria, who drew their second match against Guinea earlier in the evening, have 2 points while Mali and Guinea have one point each.
Ghana will play Nigeria in the final group match while Guinea play Mali.
The Day 2 matches of Group 2 will be played on Sunday.
FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/IOK/GABON 2017
© Copyright Infosplusgabon
Qui est en ligne!
Publicité
Newsflash
|
LIBREVILLE, September 3 (Infosplusgabon) – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta launched his election campaign on Saturday ahead of a repeat poll in the East African nation in two months following the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the Presidential election results.