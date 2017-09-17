Bannière

2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Ghana beat Mali 1-0 to reach semi-final

17 Septembre 2017

CAPE COAST,  Ghana,  September 17 (Infosplusgabon) - Ghana on Saturday beat Mali 1-0 in their Day 2, Group 1 match at the ongoing 2017 WAFU Nations Cup tournament played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana to reach the semi-final of the competition.

 

Winful Cobbina's 74th minute strike gave the hosts all three points.

 

Ghana, who beat Guinea 2-0 in the first match, have 6 points. Nigeria, who drew their second match against Guinea earlier in the evening, have 2 points while Mali and Guinea have one point each.

 

Ghana will play Nigeria in the final group match while Guinea play Mali.

 

The Day 2 matches of Group 2 will be played on Sunday.

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/IOK/GABON 2017

 

