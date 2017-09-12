Bannière

Mauritania: Tuesday's forex rates for Mauritanian Ouguiya

12 Septembre 2017

NOUACKCHOTT,  Mauritania, September 12  (Infosplusgabon) - Following are Tuesday’s foreign exchange rates for the Mauritanian Ouguiya, as issued by the Central Bank of Mauritania.

 

Currency                                           Buying               Selling

1 Euro                                                425.24                 429.51

1 US Dollar                                        354.01                 357.56

1 Pound Sterling                                467.83                 472.52

100 Swiss Franc                                 37,288.21             37,662.02

1 Canadian Dollar                              292.53                  295.46

100 Swedish Kroner                           4,448.36               4,492.96

100 Norwegian Kroner                       4,544.47              4,590.03

100 Danish Kroner                             5,715.54               5,772.83

1000 CFA Franc                                   648.29                 654.78

100 Moroccan Dirham                        3,795.28               3,833.33

1000 Japanese Yen                             3,262.05               3,294.76

1 Tunisian Dinar                                  147.21                  148.69

1 Algerian Dinar                                   3.19                      3.22

1 Libyan Dinar                                      261.69                  264.32

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/MLP/GABON 2017

 

© Copyright Infosplusgabon

