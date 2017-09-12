Mauritania: Tuesday's forex rates for Mauritanian Ouguiya

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
12 Septembre 2017
NOUACKCHOTT, Mauritania, September 12 (Infosplusgabon) - Following are Tuesday’s foreign exchange rates for the Mauritanian Ouguiya, as issued by the Central Bank of Mauritania.
Currency Buying Selling
1 Euro 425.24 429.51
1 US Dollar 354.01 357.56
1 Pound Sterling 467.83 472.52
100 Swiss Franc 37,288.21 37,662.02
1 Canadian Dollar 292.53 295.46
100 Swedish Kroner 4,448.36 4,492.96
100 Norwegian Kroner 4,544.47 4,590.03
100 Danish Kroner 5,715.54 5,772.83
1000 CFA Franc 648.29 654.78
100 Moroccan Dirham 3,795.28 3,833.33
1000 Japanese Yen 3,262.05 3,294.76
1 Tunisian Dinar 147.21 148.69
1 Algerian Dinar 3.19 3.22
1 Libyan Dinar 261.69 264.32
