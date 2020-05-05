Mali's Mama Koité Doumbia to head the ICC Trust Fund for Victims' Board of Directors

05 Mai 2020

Bamako, Mali, May 5 (Infosplusgabon) - Malian Mama Koité Doumbia was unanimously elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the Trust Fund for Victims recognized by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on 29 April, official sources in Bamako have said.

Mama Koité Doumbia also heads the African Women's Development and Communication Network (FEMNET) and is a member of the Economic, Social, and Cultural Council of the African Union, where she represents West Africa.

In a statement, Minister of Justice and Human Rights Malick Coulibaly congratulated the government and people of Mali for "this brilliant election that honours Mali and the whole of Africa".

Created in 2004 by the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute, the Fund supports and implements the assistance programme for victims recognized by the ICC.

Mama Koité is 70 years old and holds a post-graduate degree in youth training.

She has worked as a youth and sports inspector in her country and has been active in the trade union movement.

She also served in the office of Coordination of Associations and NGOs of Mali (CAFO), one of the most important women's organizations in the country.

FIN/ INFOSPLUSGABON/TRF/GABON2020

© Copyright Infosplusgabon