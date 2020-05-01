Guinea reduces bonuses of players, technical staff of the national football team

01 Mai 2020

Conakry, Guinea, May 1 (Infosplusgabon) - The Guinean government has slashed the bonuses of players and technical staff of the senior national team, Infosplusgabon learned on Friday from a sports source close to the Guinean Professional Football League.

A joint decree signed by the ministers of Sports, Budget, and Economy and Finance, took the decision earlier this week to reduce bonuses of members of the national team, Syli.

Observers say that the racketeering scandal denounced at the end of the last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament in Egypt is the basis of this measure which they consider fair.

Players and coaches will now receive $20,000 against $30,000 previously, $10,000 if they qualify for the Round of 16, $12,500 in the quarter-finals, $20,000 in the semi-finals and $30,000 if they reach the final.

The coaching staff is now divided into two, with the players on one side and the coaching and support staff on the other.

The technical supervisors are the coach, his first and second assistants, physical trainer, goalkeeper's trainer, doctor and physiotherapist.

The home win bonus is now set at $1,500 for players and technical coaches, $2,000 for the travel bonus, $2,000 for the away win bonus and $1,000 for the away draw bonus.

Guinea's Belgian coach Paul Put was dismissed from all football activity after the AFCON in Egypt for the "poor performance" of the national team and suspicions of corruption.

The Belgian coach had claimed before a jury of the Guinean Football Federation (FEGUIFOOT) that he was extorted by the first vice-president, Amadou Diaby, who has also been suspended from any sporting activity for seven years.

