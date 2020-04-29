Coronavirus: Gabon records 27 new Covid-19 infections

29 Avril 2020

Libreville, Gabon, April 29 (Infosplusgabon) - Gabon has registered 27 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of people infected with the disease in the country to 238, Infosplusgabon learned from an official source on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, three deaths have been recorded.

Social measures are being maintained with a resistant population who are unwilling abide by the prescribed measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/APM/GABON2020

© Copyright Infosplusgabon