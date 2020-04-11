Coronavirus: Ten new confirmed cases in Gabon to total 44

11 Avril 2020

Libreville, Gabon, April 10 (Infosplusgabon) - Gabon on Thursday recorded 10 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number in the country to 44, Guy-Patrick Obiang, spokesperson for the steering committee of the coronavirus outbreak watch and response plan, said.

The population is behaving the same way as before the outbreak began, and the partial containment order does not appear to be respected.

Throughout Libreville, individuals are clustered, creating the conditions conducive to the spread of the virus on a large scale, Infosplusgabon reported.

The increase in the number of positive cases will force the government to strengthen measures already adopted, including arrests of offenders, according to the Council of Ministers statement read on television on Thursday by interior minister Lambert Noel Matha.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/AGB/GABON2020

© Copyright Infosplusgabon