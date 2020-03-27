Coronavirus: Gabon records seventh case

27 Mars 2020

Libreville, Gabon, March 27 (Infosplusgabon) – Gabon on Thursday recorded the seventh case of contamination to coronavirus in Libreville.

This came from a 50-year-old Central African Republic national who returned from France, official sources told PANA.

The patient had been admitted on 23 March in a military hospital of the northern suburb of Libreville, the Gabonese health services monitoring the epidemic reported.

Five patients are still under observation and intensive medical treatment, the patient zero still not succeeding in getting rid of the virus, added the health services.

The partial confinement period and social distancing decreed by Gabonese authorities were violated by persons lining up to receive their salaries on Thursday, PANA reported.

Fearing that the government might implement a total lockdown, the paid populations invade stores and supermarkets to buy their supplies.

