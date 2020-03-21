Coronavirus: Zimbabwe govt confirms two cases and not three

21 Mars 2020

Harare, Zimbabwe, March 21 (Infosplusgabon) - The Zimbabwe government has confirmed only a second case of coronavirus (COVID-19), amid contrary reports of a third COVID-19 infection.

On Saturday morning, the Mayor of Harare, Herbert Gomba announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number to three in Zimbabwe.

However, hours later, the Minister of Health and Child Care, Obadiah Moyo, held a press briefing confirming only a second COVID-19 case from the previous day.

Government is run by ZANU PF party while the Harare City Council, and over three-quarters of such authorities nationwide, are run by members of the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change.

“There is only one official channel of releasing information and this is called the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Yesterday, the 20th, we confirmed one case from Vitoria Falls and today we have confirmed a second case from Harare,” said Moyo, at a press briefing.

“We will give you accurate figures and inform you of all the cases that we will have got and give you more details through this official channel.”

The second case was revealed to be a 30-year-old man who had travelled to New York City, United States, on 29 February and returned to Zimbabwe on 9 March via South Africa.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Energy Mutodi took Twitter to encourage social distancing considering the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“Practicing social distance and personal hygiene are emphasised preventive measures. Avoid pubs, theatres, bars, nightclubs and other public places and stay away from persons exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms - coughing, sneezing etc,” he said.

