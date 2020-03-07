Gabon builds new fuel storage units

07 Mars 2020

Libreville, Gabon, March 7 (Infosplusgabon) - Gabonese Petroleum Products Storage Company (SGEPP), based in Owendo, has started construction of new storage units, at the same time bringing its facilities into conformity after 15 years, an official source said on Friday.

According to the director general of SGEPP, Pierre Wilfried Pissa Tchambo, "over the past fifteen years, the butane gas market has experienced strong growth of around 5% per year.

In order to respond effectively to rising demand and to ensure a regular supply to the entire national market, he said, "we have embarked on an investment programme intended to secure the supply of butane gas through Gabon."

The largest reservoir on the SGEPP site has a capacity of 952 metric tonnes. A new sphere of 4000 cubic metre storage will be built, or about 2000 metric tonnes to ensure an autonomy of 15 days in butane gas.

Works, which have been entrusted to two companies selected following a call for tenders, should be completed in May 2021.

SGEPP was created in 1976 with a capital of 900 million CFA francs, shared between the Gabonese State (25%), and private interests (75%).

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/RET/GABON2020

© Copyright Infosplusgabon