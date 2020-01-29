Mauritius: No new permits for workers coming from China will be issued until further notice

29 Janvier 2020

Port-Louis, Mauritius, January 29 (Infosplusgabon) - The Mauritian Labour, Human Resource, Development and Training Ministry on Wednesday said that no new work permit for workers travelling from China will be issued until further notice, following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China and travel restrictions imposed to and from China, PANA reported from here.

In a communique, the Ministry said “however, applications for renewal of work permits will continue to be entertained provided that the holder of the work permit has not travelled to China during the past 15 days and has been medically cleared by the health authorities.”

