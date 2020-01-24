Gabon : Manganese could become the flagship mineral of the extractive industry

24 Janvier 2020

LIBREVILLE, January 24 (Infosplusgabon) - The world's second-largest producer of manganese, Gabon, which has benefited from a rise in world prices in recent years, has accelerated its local processing.

According to the Ministry of Mines, the long-term goal is to bring manganese revenues in line with oil, the reserves of which are declining.

The recent revision of the mining code, which is more attractive, has recently attracted new investors and at the end of December 2019, the Gabonese authorities signed a new agreement with an Indian company in Libreville.

Comilog Manganese Mining Project produced nearly 4 million tons of manganese in 2019, compared with 3.5 million tons in previous years.

In addition to Moanda, in the South-East, manganese deposits were discovered in Ndjolé (Centre). They are mined by Nouvelle Gabon Mining and the Huazhou Industrial and Commercial Mining Company of China (Cicmhz).

In 2009, Gabon went from being the fourth-largest producer of manganese to being the second largest, just behind South Africa.

When the manganese deposit on the Okuma Plateau (south-east) comes on stream in 2020, Gabonese production should reach 5 million tonnes in 2022, reports Comilog's management.

Manganese mineral exports are on the rise and are being exported to China, Europe and India.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/ANL/GABON2020

© Copyright Infosplusgabon