15 African students receive the BGFIBank Foundation Excellence Scholarship

17 Septembre 2019

Libreville, Gabon, September 17 (Infosplusgabon) - Fifteen students from Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire and Gabon are beneficiaries of the BGFIBank Foundation Excellence Scholarship, the eponymous banking group for the academic year 2019-2020, according to a communiqué.

This scholarship of excellence, worth nearly 50 million CFA francs, is awarded to students who have demonstrated academic performance at a high level and who promise a bright future.

It allows them access to the masters level in renowned universities and colleges, in disciplines such as economics, finance, banking, accounting, management, management control, auditing, advice, strategy, marketing, international trade, through full tuition support.

The 15 fellows will continue their studies at renowned universities and schools in France, Tunisia, Morocco, Gabon, Senegal and Cameroon.

The lucky fellows for the 2019-2020 academic year have all received their scholarship certificates from the Managing Directors of the BGFIBank Group subsidiaries.

The BGFIBank Foundation Excellence Scholarship Program, which targets students from the ten BGFIBank Group countries in Africa, aims to promote excellence and a taste for student self-improvement.

Here is the list of beneficiaries:

N'GOZE ARONDO Aganda Grace Alisson, from Gabon, who is pursuing a master's degree in Accounting, Control, Audit at the Higher Institute of Private Enterprise Administration of Tunis, Tunisia;

ALLOGO NDONG Olivier Glenn, of Gabon, who is preparing for a master's degree in management at the School of Economics and Management of Casablanca, Morocco;

MOUGHOLA NZOVI Merlane Lynelle, native of Gabon, who is preparing for a master's degree in accounting at the Ecole polytechnique de Dakar, Senegal;

NDABIKIE MAYOSSA Thierry Ivann, from Gabon, who is preparing for a master's degree in management, sales and customer relations at the Institute senior manager in Dakar, Senegal;

MOUGHOMBO MOUGHOMBO Harold B., from Gabon, who is preparing for a master's degree in auditing and management control at the Catholic University of West Africa in Dakar, Senegal;

ESSIE Terrence Melvin, from Gabon, who is preparing for a master's degree in Audit and Management Control at the Catholic University of West Africa in Dakar, Senegal;

KENGUE KOUSSOU Salima, from Gabon, who is preparing for a master's degree in insurance finance banking at BGFI Business School in Libreville, Gabon;

AKOMAN Emmanuel N'Cho, from Cote d'Ivoire, who is preparing for a master's degree in corporate finance at ICN Business School ARTEM in Nancy, France;

YEZOU Ake Jean-François Raphael, from Cote d'Ivoire, who is preparing for a master's degree in economic and financial engineering at the Faculty of Economics, University of Rennes 1, France;

ATTIBA Nanou Doriane Audrey, from Cote d'Ivoire, who is preparing for a master's degree in management at EM Lyon Business School in Ecully, France,

KONE Brice Romaric, from Cote d'Ivoire, who is preparing for a master's degree in insurance finance banking at CESAG Business School in Dakar, Senegal;

ANGUILE TCHIGNANGA Seraphine Andilath, from Benin, who is preparing for a master's degree in accounting and auditing at the Polytechnic School of Dakar, Senegal;

DEGBE Kivis Mike Mahounan, from Benin, who is preparing for a master's degree in local development and transport economics at the Hauts Polytechnic University of France in Valenciennes, France;

EKANY Jerry Roméo, from Congo, who is preparing for a master's degree in banking and insurance at BGFI Business School in Libreville, Gabon;

CHEMGNE TCHUENKAM Marie Sorelle, from Cameroon, who is preparing for a Masters in Audit and Management Control at the Catholic University of Central Africa in Yaounde.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/INI/GABON2019

© Copyright Infosplusgabon