Nigerian president Buhari meets South African envoy over xenophobic attacks

17 Septembre 2019

Abuja, Nigeria, September 17 (Infosplusgabon) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received Mr Jeff Radebe, Special Envoy of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the violent xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals living in South Africa, especially Nigerians.

President Buhari, described the attacks as “very unfortunate”, an official statement said.

The Nigerian leader, however, pledged that the relationship between the two countries “will be solidified”.

The statement on the outcome of the meeting was, however, silent on whether President Buhari was committed to paying a scheduled visit to South Africa on 3 October.

President Buhari went down memory lane, recalling roles played by Nigeria in engendering majority rule in South Africa, and ending Apartheid.

The President recounted that he was a junior military officer to General Murtala Mohammed and General Olusegun Obasanjo, who were military heads of state at different times in the mid to late 1970s and played leading roles in the anti-Apartheid struggle.

The President extended appreciation to President Ramaphosa “for coming to explain to us what happened in South Africa recently, leading to killing and displacement of foreigners”.

Mr Radebe apologised on behalf of his President for what he called “acts of criminality and violence” adding that “such do not represent our value system, nor those of the larger number of South Africans”.

He said South Africa was an integral part of Africa, and is fully committed to peace and integration of the continent.

The special envoy disclosed that 10 people died during the attacks – two Zimbabweans and eight South Africans.

