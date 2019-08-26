18 to 32% of budget in Sahel countries devoted to security

26 Août 2019

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, August 26 (Infosplusgabon) - Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, who is also current Chair of G5 Sahel, has that 18 to 32% of the Sahel countries' budget is devoted to security, including the fight against terrorism.

"Today, 18 to 32% of the budget is spent on security, at the expense of development and social services. These are also very important concerns," the President remarked at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Sunday.

He explained that was the reason for the G5 Sahel to call for a genuine international partnership in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel.

According to Mr. Kaboré, whose remarks were reported on Monday by the Burkina Faso Presidency, the priorities are well known and these are security priorities and development concerns.

"It is a question of dealing with a humanitarian crisis that is certain, given that not all those who have moved can produce agriculturally during this rainy season", he stressed.

For him, beyond the partnership, at the level of coastal countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Ghana, Togo, "we have a job being done, for these countries to participate in the security and the fight against terrorism and on 14 September, we will have a meeting in Ouagadougou, of the entire Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to discuss this issue of terrorism in our sub-region".

"There are five of us today, we fight terrorism with the support of a number of partners, but this is something that is likely to spread, because it's like a cancer that metastasizes, and necessarily the metastasis will create problems that cannot be solved", Kaboré said.

He stressed that the links between security and development are strong, and for which "we are counting on the G7 so that we can have a stronger partnership".

"We have, both in terms of equipment and economics, made announcements for the G5 Sahel, and we are waiting for all of this to come to an end. This means that we support partnership programmes and projects. Now we need to be able to put specific content to this partnership to make it effective", he said.

The Burkinabe President recalled that the security situation at the G5 Sahel level is worrying because it has resulted in a number of consequences: attacks on barracks, many military and civilian casualties, schools that are closed in the area, with the incidence that many children will not go to school, and the mass displacement of populations, both from within and from neighbouring countries.

"We consider Libya to be an incubation sanctuary for terrorism in our sub-region and that is what is expanding the fight over West Africa today, with the possibility of reaching our coastal borders," he warned.

