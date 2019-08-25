Gabon, Japan sign two fisheries development agreements

25 Août 2019

Libreville, Gabon, August 25 (Infosplusgabon) - Gabon and Japan have signed two deals for the construction of a fish market and the development of aquaculture in the West African country, the Ministry of Fisheries said in a statement.

The signing ceremony took place at the support centre for small-scale fishing in Libreville in the presence of Masaaki Sato, Ambassador of Japan and Gabonese Minister of Fisheries, Biendi Maganga Moussavou.

Showing its interest in improving the food security in Gabon through strengthening of the fishery sector, Gabon will contribute 47 million CFA francs and 53.9 million CFA francs to strengthen the technical and economic capacities of aquaculture sector stakeholders respectively.

According to Mr. Moussavou, "the fishery sector has so far not been counted as a sector that contributes reasonably to the gross domestic product (GDP), but we are convinced that with fishing, it can reach 10%."

Gabon imports seafood for CFAF 15.5 billion, well above its exports of about CFAF 10 billion a year.

Artisanal fishing is mainly developed and the State has difficulty controlling catches and regulating the activity of commercial fishermen in its territorial waters.

From government sources, the contribution of fishing to the country's economy was 1.2% of GDP in 2009.

The fisheries restructuring and aquaculture development programmes would double the level of production in the industry by 2025 compared to 2009.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/ART/GABON2019

© Copyright Infosplusgabon