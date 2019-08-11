Guineans in difficult preparations for Tabaski

11 Août 2019

Conakry, Guinea, August 11 (Infosplusgabon) - Twenty-four hours before the celebration of Eid el Kebir or Tabaski throughout the Guinean national territory, many Muslim faithful admit that they face economic difficulties.

Despite these difficulties, many faithful are leaving the capital for their villages to celebrate the holiday with families. Bus stations have become the focal point for many travelers where transport fares have been doubled or even tripled.

Usually crowded, the markets are virtually empty with very few buyers. For their part, customers, especially women, looking for children's clothes, also complain about high prices, preferring to fall back on thrift

stores where, according to them, the prices are affordable.

For heads of families who want to buy sheep to sacrifice, as required by Islam for those who can afford it, the task is not easy, even if they recognize that prices are affordable compared to last year.

This year, a sheep is sold between 900,000 and 1,150,000 francs (55,000 CFA francs to 90,000 CFA francs) depending on the size, sources said, adding that sheep imported from neighboring Mali, cost much more.

