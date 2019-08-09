Zimbabwe losing US$400 million annually to health referrals

09 Août 2019

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, August 9 (Infosplusgabon) - Zimbabwe is losing US$400 million annually through 'health referrals', at a time the nation is in dire need of the foreign currency, Finance and Economic Development minister, Mthuli Ncube, has said.

A referral, according to World Health Organisation (WHO), can be defined as a process in which "a health worker at a one level of the health system, having insufficient resources (drugs, equipment, skills) to manage a clinical condition, seeks the assistance of a better or differently resourced facility at the same or higher level to assist in, or take over the management of, the client’s case".

Responding to questions from the captains of industry who attended the mid-term budget review hosted by a local media house in conjunction with Zimbabwe Economic Society on Friday in Bulawayo, Ncube said the referral system has been bleeding the country.

“You know what's has been happening because of this US$ drug. What was happening is that the doctors were spending a lot of time acting as agents for hospital facilities based in India and they were earning a fee for it,” Ncube said.

“So rather than treating my own friend here Busisa (Moyo), they will say ‘go to India and get good treatment.’ Of course you will get treated but they earn a fee out of it. There is no incentive and the fee is on one currency, the US$.

“So there is a whole industry, the referral industry, that earns US$s through referring patients to India and other countries. So the use of the US$ also distorted the incentive system…. We were losing US$400 million a year through this referral system."

Ncube said there were too many regulatory bottlenecks in the health sector that needed to be addressed.

“So the sector says Busisa to India for treatment on referral but that doctor in India if he wants to come and treat Busisa here is not allowed by the same medical council. So there are regulatory bottlenecks in the sector but we have got this pervasive incentive paid through hard US$ that forces the patients to be sent out,” he said.

“So there are few things that need to be cleaned out in the health sector. I believe we can launch a successful medical tourism in this country in the next few years. We can do it provided we make it easy for the children out there to practice here. As a government we are going to deal with it.”

This comes as the public sector in Zimbabwe is heavily dependent on donated drugs funded by humanitarian agencies.

These organisations include the United Nations Children’s Fund, Global Fund, United States’ President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief and the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development, among others.

More than 90 percent of drugs in public hospitals are supplied by donors.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/AAP/GABON2019

© Copyright Infosplusgabon