Cote d'Ivoire hosts int'l workshop for the design of REDD+ Investment Projects in Africa

09 Août 2019

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, August 9 (Infosplusgabon) - The Africa Climate Smart Agriculture Program (ACSA) of the African Development Bank (AfDB), in collaboration with the Ivorian Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, the Green Climate Fund (GCF), and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are organizing an international workshop for the design of REDD+ investment projects in Africa.

The workshop, running from 13th to 16th August, 2019, will bring together 60 participants from 18 African countries and representatives, United Nations Agencies, Bilateral and Multilateral Agencies, and the Private Sector.

According to the media outlet of the AfDB, participants will look at lessons learned from REDD+ investments in Africa, eligible project concepts for REDD+ funding for the Green Climate Fund, and adopt a plan for boosting REDD+ action in Africa.

REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) is a mechanism created to provide economic incentives for tropical forest developing countries to avoid deforestation and forest degradation.

The workshop will include a field trip to Dimbokro communities, where women groups use innovative approaches to obtain scarce land for agro-forestry, forestry, and energy production ventures.

Agriculture is a principal driver of deforestation, and accounts for around 80 percent worldwide. In Africa and tropical Asia, commercial agriculture and subsistence agriculture both account for one third of deforestation. REDD+ seeks to prevent deforestation while solving the challenges of sustainable agriculture production and impacts of forest degradation.

This workshop presents an opportunity to carefully plan an inclusive management framework for on-going REDD+ projects. It will examine available options for bankable REDD+ investments in Africa with the participation of National REDD+ Coordinators and executing agencies within the continent.

REDD +: The objective is to mitigate climate change by reducing net GHG emissions through enhanced forest management.

Countries are therefore encouraged to develop REDD+ national strategies, develop domestic capacity, establish CO₂ reference levels, and establish participatory approaches with the full and effective engagement of local communities. REDD+ supports the creation of financial value for carbon stored in forests, offering incentives for developing countries to reduce emissions from forested lands and invest in low carbon pathways.

This is expected to lead to sustainable development and receive adequate and predictable support from developed countries. Financing is equally expected to come from the private sector. The key idea is results-based payments to be derived from verified carbon emissions reductions.

