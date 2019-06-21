Bannière

[ Inscrivez-vous ]

Newsletter, Alertes

Gabon : Libreville Golf Club is hosting this week-end the 2019 Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup amateur qualifier

Imprimer PDF

21 Juin 2019

Sport-Gabon-Mindoube Amateur World Golf  Cup qualifier


LIBREVILLE, June 21 (Infosplusgabon) – Golf players around the  wolrd  will  attend on  Saturday in Libreville, Gabon,  the 2019 Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Libreville qualifier.

The Libreville qualifying event will take place at Mindoube Golf Club of Libreville on Saturday June 22, 2019 and Turkish Airlines is delighted to offer you the opportunity to take part in what promises to be a great day.

Established in 2013 with just 12 events, this global amateur golf series is now played in more countries worldwide than any other corporate amateur event of its kind, mirroring the truly global reach of Turkish Airlines.
According  to  a  presse  release,  the 2019 Qualifying Series will feature events in 103 destinations across 72 countries worldwide, providing a unique opportunity for participants to network with senior business people in a relaxed environment, whilst enjoying a round of golf at one of the world’s most prestigious golf courses.
This year’s Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup is proudly sponsored by National Car Rental & SOCAR.
Below  is  the Schedule :

10:00 Registration and Breakfast
11:45  Group Photograph & Tournament Briefing
12:00 Shotgun Start
17:00 Dinner
18:00 Prize Presentation
The competition will be an individual stableford format. The best net stableford winner from each qualifying event will join the Grand Final as a guest of Turkish Airlines*. The maximum handicap index for both men and women will be 24.0. Any player with a handicap index of 24.1 and above will be allocated a 24.0 handicap index for the purpose of the event.
The Grand Final will take place between Saturday 2nd November to Sunday 10th November** in Turkey.

The prize includes:

• Participation in the Grand Final of the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup • Round Trip Business Class flights to Antalya, Turkey with Turkish Airlines • 8 nights accommodation • The finalist winner will have hospitality at the Turkish Airlines Open
Leading players at the Grand Final of the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup will have the opportunity to progress to play in the Pro-Am at the Turkish Airlines Open with a leading European Tour professional. Past winners have had the once in a lifetime opportunity to partner modern day greats of the game, including Rory McIlroy and 14-time Major Champion, Tiger Woods.
For more information regarding the event please visit www.turkishairlines.com/golf or if you have any queries please contact Abeng Espe Kamsu Philomine at Cette adresse email est protégée contre les robots des spammeurs, vous devez activer Javascript pour la voir. .


FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/OML/GABON2019
© Copyright Infosplusgabon

Qui est en ligne!

Nous avons 2674 invités en ligne

Publicité

Liaisons Représentées:
Ancien Site Infos Plus Gabon

Newsflash

Les articles  diffusés  sur Infosplusgabon  désormais payants

Diffusées  gratuitement  et  bénévolement  et  sans  publicité depuis  2005,  les informations  africaines et  du  reste du  monde de  votre agence de  presse en  ligne vous parviennent  en  quatre  langues  (Français, Anglais,  Portugais et Arabe) depuis plus d'un  mois. Dès le  1er  juin 2019, pour lire en extension les articles  publiés  tous les jours,  vous devez vous abonner  via  contact@infosplusgabon.com  puis effectuer un virement par  paypal  sur  le mail ariellelawson05@yahoo.fr  ou  sur le compte INFOSPLUSGABON domicilé à la Banque  Internationale  pour  le Commerce  et l'Industrie du Gabon (BICIG).

Adresse Banque : Avenue du Colonel PARANT. PO Box 2241  Libreville - GABON. CODE  IBAN : GA21 4000 1090 7340 2044 0005 477 - Code Swift : BICIGALXXXX -  Numero de  Compte 40204400054  Banque  Code Banque : 40001-  Code Agence : 09073. Clé  77.

 

Nos  tarifs :  Vous  recevrez par e-mail  ou sur  votre compte WhatsApp plus de 1000 articles en extension  par  mois et  vous payez votre abonnement par  virement  bancaire ou  par Paypal de 30 euros  par  mois ou un  forfait exceptionnel de  300 euros pour 12  mois. Pour la  période du 1er  juin au 30 juillet 2019,  vous  bénéficiez  exceptionnellement d'une  réduction de 25%.

NOUS  CONTACTER : Le siège de l’Agence de  presse en  ligne  Infosplusgabon se trouve à Libreville, au Gabon. Vous pouvez nous joindre à tout moment au (241) 06066291   ou au (241) 07843371. Et par email 24h/24 : redaction@infosplusgabon.com, contact@infosplusgabon.com et berp8483@hotmail.com.

La  rédaction

DEPÊCHES

Copyright © 2011 -Infos Plus Gabon Tous droits réservés

Top