Gabon : Libreville Golf Club is hosting this week-end the 2019 Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup amateur qualifier

LIBREVILLE, June 21 (Infosplusgabon) – Golf players around the wolrd will attend on Saturday in Libreville, Gabon, the 2019 Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Libreville qualifier.



The Libreville qualifying event will take place at Mindoube Golf Club of Libreville on Saturday June 22, 2019 and Turkish Airlines is delighted to offer you the opportunity to take part in what promises to be a great day.



Established in 2013 with just 12 events, this global amateur golf series is now played in more countries worldwide than any other corporate amateur event of its kind, mirroring the truly global reach of Turkish Airlines.

According to a presse release, the 2019 Qualifying Series will feature events in 103 destinations across 72 countries worldwide, providing a unique opportunity for participants to network with senior business people in a relaxed environment, whilst enjoying a round of golf at one of the world’s most prestigious golf courses.

This year’s Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup is proudly sponsored by National Car Rental & SOCAR.

Below is the Schedule :



10:00 Registration and Breakfast

11:45 Group Photograph & Tournament Briefing

12:00 Shotgun Start

17:00 Dinner

18:00 Prize Presentation

The competition will be an individual stableford format. The best net stableford winner from each qualifying event will join the Grand Final as a guest of Turkish Airlines*. The maximum handicap index for both men and women will be 24.0. Any player with a handicap index of 24.1 and above will be allocated a 24.0 handicap index for the purpose of the event.

The Grand Final will take place between Saturday 2nd November to Sunday 10th November** in Turkey.



The prize includes:



• Participation in the Grand Final of the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup • Round Trip Business Class flights to Antalya, Turkey with Turkish Airlines • 8 nights accommodation • The finalist winner will have hospitality at the Turkish Airlines Open

Leading players at the Grand Final of the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup will have the opportunity to progress to play in the Pro-Am at the Turkish Airlines Open with a leading European Tour professional. Past winners have had the once in a lifetime opportunity to partner modern day greats of the game, including Rory McIlroy and 14-time Major Champion, Tiger Woods.

For more information regarding the event please visit www.turkishairlines.com/golf or if you have any queries please contact Abeng Espe Kamsu Philomine at Cette adresse email est protégée contre les robots des spammeurs, vous devez activer Javascript pour la voir. .







