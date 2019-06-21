[ Inscrivez-vous ]
Gabon : Libreville Golf Club is hosting this week-end the 2019 Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup amateur qualifier
21 Juin 2019
Sport-Gabon-Mindoube Amateur World Golf Cup qualifier
The Libreville qualifying event will take place at Mindoube Golf Club of Libreville on Saturday June 22, 2019 and Turkish Airlines is delighted to offer you the opportunity to take part in what promises to be a great day.
Established in 2013 with just 12 events, this global amateur golf series is now played in more countries worldwide than any other corporate amateur event of its kind, mirroring the truly global reach of Turkish Airlines.
10:00 Registration and Breakfast
11:45 Group Photograph & Tournament Briefing
12:00 Shotgun Start
17:00 Dinner
18:00 Prize Presentation
The competition will be an individual stableford format. The best net stableford winner from each qualifying event will join the Grand Final as a guest of Turkish Airlines*. The maximum handicap index for both men and women will be 24.0. Any player with a handicap index of 24.1 and above will be allocated a 24.0 handicap index for the purpose of the event.
The Grand Final will take place between Saturday 2nd November to Sunday 10th November** in Turkey.
The prize includes:
• Participation in the Grand Final of the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup • Round Trip Business Class flights to Antalya, Turkey with Turkish Airlines • 8 nights accommodation • The finalist winner will have hospitality at the Turkish Airlines Open
