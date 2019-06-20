Bannière

[ Inscrivez-vous ]

Newsletter, Alertes

Fourth edition of the Africa Meetings to be held October in Morocco and Senegal

Imprimer PDF

20 Juin 2019

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, June 20 (Infosplusgabon) - The fourth edition of the Africa Meetings, aimed at promoting inclusive co-development strategies between France and Africa, will be held, respectively, in Skhirat, Morocco, on 21 and 22 October and in Dakar, Senegal, on 24 and 25 October, a communiqué sent to Infosplusgabon on Thursday said .

 


The 2019 edition, to be held for the second time on the continent, will focus on conferences, workshops and meetings between European and African decision-makers around a more entrenched sectoral approach to sectors including six priority sectors: agriculture and agribusiness, health, energy, industry and subcontracting, building and public works and digital and information and communication technologies (ICT).


There will be sectoral villages with exhibitors from each sector to enter into business relations.


In this way, business leaders will take advantage of the event to develop business relationships and forge partnerships.

More than 5,000 people, including 4,000 African decision-makers and 600 French leaders, are expected to meet professionals from their sectors, seize the best opportunities and develop fruitful collaborations.

 


The previous three editions brought together more than 9,000 French, European and African decision-makers.


 


FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/MPO/GABON2019

 


© Copyright Infosplusgabon

Qui est en ligne!

Nous avons 3297 invités en ligne

Publicité

Liaisons Représentées:
Ancien Site Infos Plus Gabon

Newsflash

Les articles  diffusés  sur Infosplusgabon  désormais payants

Diffusées  gratuitement  et  bénévolement  et  sans  publicité depuis  2005,  les informations  africaines et  du  reste du  monde de  votre agence de  presse en  ligne vous parviennent  en  quatre  langues  (Français, Anglais,  Portugais et Arabe) depuis plus d'un  mois. Dès le  1er  juin 2019, pour lire en extension les articles  publiés  tous les jours,  vous devez vous abonner  via  contact@infosplusgabon.com  puis effectuer un virement par  paypal  sur  le mail ariellelawson05@yahoo.fr  ou  sur le compte INFOSPLUSGABON domicilé à la Banque  Internationale  pour  le Commerce  et l'Industrie du Gabon (BICIG).

Adresse Banque : Avenue du Colonel PARANT. PO Box 2241  Libreville - GABON. CODE  IBAN : GA21 4000 1090 7340 2044 0005 477 - Code Swift : BICIGALXXXX -  Numero de  Compte 40204400054  Banque  Code Banque : 40001-  Code Agence : 09073. Clé  77.

 

Nos  tarifs :  Vous  recevrez par e-mail  ou sur  votre compte WhatsApp plus de 1000 articles en extension  par  mois et  vous payez votre abonnement par  virement  bancaire ou  par Paypal de 30 euros  par  mois ou un  forfait exceptionnel de  300 euros pour 12  mois. Pour la  période du 1er  juin au 30 juillet 2019,  vous  bénéficiez  exceptionnellement d'une  réduction de 25%.

NOUS  CONTACTER : Le siège de l’Agence de  presse en  ligne  Infosplusgabon se trouve à Libreville, au Gabon. Vous pouvez nous joindre à tout moment au (241) 06066291   ou au (241) 07843371. Et par email 24h/24 : redaction@infosplusgabon.com, contact@infosplusgabon.com et berp8483@hotmail.com.

La  rédaction

DEPÊCHES

Copyright © 2011 -Infos Plus Gabon Tous droits réservés

Top