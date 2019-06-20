Fourth edition of the Africa Meetings to be held October in Morocco and Senegal

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
20 Juin 2019
Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, June 20 (Infosplusgabon) - The fourth edition of the Africa Meetings, aimed at promoting inclusive co-development strategies between France and Africa, will be held, respectively, in Skhirat, Morocco, on 21 and 22 October and in Dakar, Senegal, on 24 and 25 October, a communiqué sent to Infosplusgabon on Thursday said .
The 2019 edition, to be held for the second time on the continent, will focus on conferences, workshops and meetings between European and African decision-makers around a more entrenched sectoral approach to sectors including six priority sectors: agriculture and agribusiness, health, energy, industry and subcontracting, building and public works and digital and information and communication technologies (ICT).
There will be sectoral villages with exhibitors from each sector to enter into business relations.
In this way, business leaders will take advantage of the event to develop business relationships and forge partnerships.
More than 5,000 people, including 4,000 African decision-makers and 600 French leaders, are expected to meet professionals from their sectors, seize the best opportunities and develop fruitful collaborations.
The previous three editions brought together more than 9,000 French, European and African decision-makers.
