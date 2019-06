2019 AFCON: Ugandan team arrives in Cairo

18 Juin 2019

Cairo, Egypt, June 18 (Infosplusgabon) - Uganda's national football team arrived in Cairo on Monday for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament scheduled for 21 June to 19 July in Egypt.

The Ugandans flew from their training camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where they beat Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 in a friendly match.



Uganda is in group A along with hosts Egypt, DR Congo and Zimbabwe.



The Ugandans will play their first match against DR Congo on Saturday at the Cairo Stadium.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/OOU/GABON2019

© Copyright Infosplusgabon