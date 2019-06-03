Bannière

Gabon : Turkish Airlines invites golfers onboard for world’s largest amateur tournament

Écrit par Antoine Lawson | 03 Juin 2019

LIBREVILLE,  June 3 (Infosplusgabon) -  The Media Relations department of Turkish Airlines, Inc. Announced  that the  Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, the largest global corporate golf tournament will land in Libreville for the first time on June 22,  2019.

 

« Now in its seventh year, the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup supports Turkish Airlines’ commitment to excellence and Turkish hospitality »,  the  press  release said.

 

Participants are invited personally by Turkish Airlines to play on some of the world’s top courses, including Royal Birkdale, the 2017 British Open Championship venue, and Ryder Cup venues Gleneagles, Edinburgh, the K Club, Dublin and Paris’s Le Golf National in 2018.

 

From each 103-qualifying tournaments around the world, the winners will qualify for the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Grand Final.

 

Finalists can earn spots in the pro-am at the Turkish Airlines Open where previous winners have played alongside icons Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson.

 

Oguzcan Yerli from the  Libreville Turkish Airlines local office  said: “The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup is something we are thrilled to be part of as it continues to expand. It is very exciting to be holding this event in Libreville for the first time and we hope it becomes a popular part of the sporting calendar here. We were proud to welcome so many competitors to Antalya in 2018 and we are looking forward to creating many more incredible memories in 2019.

 

Oguzcan Yerli added that : “Turkish Airlines is committed to supporting and working with international sports organizations and bringing people together from all over the world.”

 

Turkish Airlines also supports the European Tour tournament the Turkish Airlines Open – now in its sixth year – a Challenge Tour tournament, the Turkish Airlines Challenge.

 

This year’s tournament is supported by National Car Rental & SOCAR

 

Flying to over 300 destinations in 124 countries with one of the youngest fleets, no airline serves more countries around the world.  The global Star Alliance member airline carried over 75 million passengers in 2018, up from 68 million in 2017.

 

Those figures are set to increase in line with the airline’s ambitious growth strategy as it moves to the newly-opened Istanbul Airport. The mega project is the biggest in the history of the Republic and when completed in 2028 will be the biggest international hub in the world, with an annual capacity of 200 million passengers.

 

Turkish Airlines’ new home at Istanbul Airport will provide great potential for growth with new routes and flight options available and exclusive lounges for Business Class passengers and frequent flyers.  In the air, Business Class travellers benefit from free WiFi, fresh food served by Flying Chefs and noise cancelling headphones for a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.

 

About Turkish Airlines:

 

Turkish Airlines was established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft.

Star Alliance member, Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 333 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 306 worldwide destinations as 257 international and 49 domestic, in 124 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/JUI /GABON2019

 

 

