Multinational Joint Task Force says ISWAP terrorists' video showing ‘captured’ personnel, equipment fake

02 Juin 2019

Abuja, Nigeria, June 2 (Infosplusgabon) - The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Sunday described as fake and clear case of propaganda an online video by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) showing personnel and equipment allegedly captured in the ongoing conflict in the Lake Chad Area.

