OIC summit reaffirms centrality of Palestinian cause for Umma

02 Juin 2019

Mecca, Saudi Arsaid, June 2 (Infosplusgabon) - The 14th Summit of the Organisation for Islamic Conference (OIC), which ended late Friday evening, underlined the centrality of the Palestinian cause and Al Qods Acharif for Islamic Umma, a statement issued here said. Arab leaders from OIC member-states reaffirmed their rejection of any proposal for peaceful solution to the Palestinian cause that will not be in conformity with the respect for the legal, national and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

