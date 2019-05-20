The Libyan crisis: Between diplomatic efforts and military escalation

20 Mai 2019

Tripoli, Libya, May 20 (Infosplusgabon) - Rocket and cannon fire and deafening noises of warplanes, including mostly unidentified drones, have continued to terrorise the populations of Tripoli's southern and southwestern suburbs since the outbreak of the war against the capital launched in early April by Marshal Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli and the entire western region of Libya.

In addition to the terror against women and children and more than two million people, more than two-thirds of the country's total population, there are more deaths, injuries and displacement every day.

This is not to mention the deadlock in the economic and social life of the country where schools have been suspended, while development programmes are almost entirely stalled in a country that has the largest reserves of energy resources in Africa.

European diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire are nothing more than a marketing operation to clear one's conscience after plunging the country into an unprecedented crisis since the fall of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, observers point out.

Libyan journalist and writer Ridha Hadi said that the meeting held in Rome on Thursday between Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Marshal Khalifa Haftar, once again highlighted the latter's desire to insist on an armed solution in Libya and the outright elimination of his opponents.

The next day, Friday, at a forum on peace and the limitation of armed conflict, Mr. Conte said: "I received Marshal Khalifa Haftar and informed him that we cannot work with the military option, because violence calls for violence."

This, according to observers, reflects the failure of Marshal Haftar's visit to Italy.

The common position adopted by the European Union against Marshal Haftar's attack on Tripoli has prompted several countries to change their consideration of the Libyan crisis, especially after the rapprochement noted between Italy and France, the two largest powers that operate directly in Libya where they have some influence over the belligerents.

European foreign ministers, for the first time since the outbreak of the war against Tripoli on 4 April, reached a common position at their meeting held on Monday in Brussels. They condemned the attack by the Marshal as a threat to international security and peace.

In a communiqué, the European ministers called on all parties to cease fire and to return to the negotiating table under the aegis of the United Nations.

But there are indications that Marshal Haftar is insisting on a military solution.

The focus is currently on Paris where French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to receive Marshal Haftar this week, according to a statement issued on Thursday a few hours after the meeting with Mr. Conte.

Mr Macaron should discuss with his guest how to achieve a ceasefire, the Elysée statement added.

Marshal Haftar's visit to Paris comes a few days after that of his rival, the Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, who is visiting France as part of a journey that has also taken him to Germany, Italy and Britain.

During his visit to France, Mr. Sarraj met with the French Head of State who, in a communiqué, asked all parties to lay down their weapons without preconditions, a clear allusion made in response to Sarraj who demanded the withdrawal of Marshal Haftar's forces from the vicinity of Tripoli and their return to their positions before 4 April.

In the same vein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Mohamed Siala, stated that "Marshal Haftar's meeting with President Macron will this time be different from the previous ones", without giving any further details.

Marshal Haftar was scheduled to travel to Paris on Wednesday, 24 hours before his visit to Rome. He was scheduled to meet President Macron with whom he is expected to discuss the latest developments in the war against Tripoli and international calls for a ceasefire, but the visit was postponed without explanation.

Observers on the Libyan scene wonder whether Marshal Haftar's visit to Paris is not more motivated by medical examinations that he should carry out this weekend before meeting President Macron.

In April 2018, he had carried out medical examinations at Bercy Hospital, one of the largest military hospitals in France, following a stroke he had in Jordan, it is reported.

It is certain that the reality on the ground will impose new situations, which explains the efforts made by the Europeans for a ceasefire for which France insists should be without preconditions, which, according to observers, is in Marshal Haftar's favour.

We cannot ignore evidence from Washington where Democrat and Republican legislators have asked the US Attorney General and Director of the Federal Investigation Bureau to investigate possible war crimes committed by the Marshal as a US citizen.

Amnesty International has considered that the war triggered by Marshal Haftar's forces to take control of Tripoli can be considered a war crime committed by all parties to the conflict that do not take into account the safety of civilians and do not respect international humanitarian law.

Citing figures from the World Health Organization, Amnesty International reported that the war killed 454 people, injured 2,154 and displaced more than 70,000.

The intervention of members of the US Congress was noted following reports of a meeting between Marshal Haftar in Cairo with a delegation from the US Department of Defence.

The Prime Minister of the parallel Libyan government in the east of the country, Abdallah Al-Thani, reacted for the first time in a statement to a television channel to welcome efforts for a ceasefire but insisted on the impossibility of withdrawing Marshal Haftar's forces to their initial positions.

"This is the first time that a leader from eastern Libya has spoken of a ceasefire and a possible return to the negotiating table," said Libyan international expert Dr. Suleyman Hamali.

He added that Mr. Al-Thani's departure is not fortuitous and could be interpreted as a message to the US Congress that has begun to criticise the Marshal by calling for investigations into possible war crimes he has committed.

At the same time as diplomatic efforts are increasing in European capitals to demand a ceasefire, the office of the Operation Volcano of Anger, launched by the GNA of Sarraj to counter Marshal Haftar's offensive, announced that the government is equipped with Turkish-made armoured vehicles and quality weapons and ammunition.

With this war materiel, the GNA is preparing to launch a major operation.

This situation shows an open and direct foreign intervention in Libya's internal affairs, observers point out, alluding to the situation in Syria.

