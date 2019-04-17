U-17 AFCON: Nigeria triumph over Angola as Uganda humiliate hosts Tanzania

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
17 Avril 2019
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, April 17 (Infosplusgabon) – Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets on Wednesday beat Angola 1–0 in a Group A match of the ongoing 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, to top the group with six points.
The victory has assured the Nigerians of a place in the last four of the AFCON finals and qualification to this year’s World Cup in Brazil. On Sunday the Golden Eaglets defeated the host nation Tanzania 5 – 4 in the opening encounter of the tournament.
In another Group A match played at the same venue on Wednesday evening, hosts Tanzania were humiliated 0 – 3, to be on the verge of bowing out of the competition.
In the last Group A matches, Nigeria will play Uganda who registered a 1 – 0 winner over Uganda in the opening match, while Tanzania will face Angola.
On Thursday, Cameroon will face Morocco while Senegal will play Guinea in Group B matches played at the Azam Complex ground on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam.
Top two teams in each group of the competition will automatically qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.
FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/AER/GABON2019
© Copyright Infosplusgabon
Qui est en ligne!
Publicité
Newsflash
|
Vous êtes à la recherche d’un logement dans un cadre convivial, pratique et sécurisé à Libreville ? . Particulier propose à partir du 1er juin 2019 un T4 composé de 3 chambres toutes climatisées, salon et cuisine équipés pour courte, moyenne et longue durée au quartier Charbonnages, à quelques centaines de mètres de l’Ecole conventionnée. Enceinte sécurisée, Vidéosurveillance. Tout l’appartement à 45 000 F CFA (69 euros) par jour. Location de Chambre individuelle 25 000 F CFA/jour. Ménage effectué tous les deux jours. Compteur individuel d’électricité Edan à recharger par le ou les occupants. Contact : +241 06066291/ +24107843371 Mail: berp8483@hotmail.com