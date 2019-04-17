U-17 AFCON: Nigeria triumph over Angola as Uganda humiliate hosts Tanzania

17 Avril 2019

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, April 17 (Infosplusgabon) – Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets on Wednesday beat Angola 1–0 in a Group A match of the ongoing 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, to top the group with six points.

The victory has assured the Nigerians of a place in the last four of the AFCON finals and qualification to this year’s World Cup in Brazil. On Sunday the Golden Eaglets defeated the host nation Tanzania 5 – 4 in the opening encounter of the tournament.

In another Group A match played at the same venue on Wednesday evening, hosts Tanzania were humiliated 0 – 3, to be on the verge of bowing out of the competition.

In the last Group A matches, Nigeria will play Uganda who registered a 1 – 0 winner over Uganda in the opening match, while Tanzania will face Angola.

On Thursday, Cameroon will face Morocco while Senegal will play Guinea in Group B matches played at the Azam Complex ground on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam.

Top two teams in each group of the competition will automatically qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.

