U-17 AFCON: Nigeria triumph over Angola as Uganda humiliate hosts Tanzania

17 Avril 2019

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, April 17 (Infosplusgabon) – Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets on Wednesday beat Angola 1–0 in a Group A match of the ongoing 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, to top the group with six points.

 

 

The victory has assured the Nigerians of a place in the last four of the AFCON finals and qualification to this year’s World Cup in Brazil.  On Sunday the Golden Eaglets defeated the host nation Tanzania  5 – 4 in the opening encounter of the tournament.

 

In another Group A match played at the same venue on Wednesday evening, hosts Tanzania were humiliated 0 – 3, to be on the verge of bowing out of the competition.

 

In the last Group A matches, Nigeria will play Uganda who registered a 1 – 0 winner over Uganda in the opening match, while Tanzania will face Angola.

 

On Thursday, Cameroon will face Morocco while Senegal will play Guinea in Group B matches played at the Azam Complex ground on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam.

 

Top two teams in each group of the competition will automatically qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.

 

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/AER/GABON2019

 

 

© Copyright Infosplusgabon

DEPÊCHES

