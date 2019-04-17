Barrow receives credentials from 3 more ambassadors

17 Avril 2019

Banjul, Gambia, April 17 (Infosplusgabon) – President Adama Barrow of the Gambia on Tuesday received credentials from three more ambassadors who arrived in the West African country at the start of their diplomatic tour of duty, the presidency confirmed Wednesday.

According to sources at the presidency within State House in Banjul, the new ambassadors from the Republic of Congo, Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Republic of Cabo Verde presented their papers to the Gambia leader during a ceremony.

The source said Tuesday’s event, which followed similar engagements last week, demonstrated the renewed respect and recognition that The Gambia enjoys on the global stage under the leadership of President Adama Barrow.

Receiving the letters of credence from the respective foreign diplomats, the Gambian President exchanged fraternal greetings and assured them of his highest considerations at all times.

President Barrow and Ambassador Luc Jean Saint Vito Aka Evy of Congo discussed potential areas of collaboration for the mutual benefit of the peoples of their two countries.

The president argued that African countries have enough experience to share amongst themselves in order to forge stronger partnerships.

He expressed commitment to strengthening the cooperation in the areas of health, education, and economic sectors.

For his part, Ambassador Inacio Felina Rosa De Carvalho from Cabo Verde also discussed with Barrow on ways of strengthening the existing relations at both bilateral and multilateral levels, including ECOWAS.

Barrow expressed admiration for the high level of political maturity and democracy that obtained in Cabo Verde, citing the prestigious MO Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, which was awarded to the country’s former president.

He said the award served as a great lesson for other African leaders to continue to work for the interest of their people. “There is no excuse for Africa… We have the necessary human resource base to build strong institutions,” Barrow remarked while calling for experience sharing in the areas of tourism and other economic activities.

Ambassador Inacio Felina Rosa De Carvalho said the tourism sector can be a great opportunity of collaboration for the benefit of both countries. Other sectors that could be exploited are basalt and sand resources.

The last envoy to present his papers was Ambassador Pham Quoc Tru from Vietnam who revealed that his country and Gambia enjoy a long tradition of an excellent relationship, committing to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in areas of maritime, tourism, agriculture, education, health, among other sectors.

“We have great potentials to exploit between our two countries. In terms of cooperation, Vietnam and The Gambia’s ties have significantly developed. In 2017, the trade volume between the two countries rose to $24million,” he said, noting that The Gambia is one of the countries that have strong trade links with Vietnam.

