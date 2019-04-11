Sudan’s strongman Bashir relieved of duties

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
Khartoum, Sudan, April 11 (Infosplusgabon) – Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has been relieved of his duties as the national army took over key installations around the country since early Thursday, according to media reports.
Meanwhile, Sudanese people are converging on the capital, Khartoum, in masses and celebrating what they have been demanding for months that Bashir should hand over power to an interim government. However, it’s not known who is in charge at the moment until the army releases its statement.
The military is deployed around the presidential palace and Khartoum international airport is closed.
According to reports, the Sudanese are waiting with excitement what the military said would be “an important announcement” about the nation and its governance.
