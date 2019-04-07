Russian parliamentary delegation arrives in Rwanda for 25th commemoration of genocide

07 Avril 2019

Kigali, Rwanda, April 7 (Infosplusgabon) - A delegation of the Russian parliament led by Igor Morozov on Saturday paid a courtesy call on the president of Rwanda senate, Bernard Makuza.

The delegation is in Rwanda to attend the 25th anniversary of the commemoration of 1994 genocide against Tutsis, an official source confirmed Saturday in Kigali.

Apart from the Russian delegation, a dozen heads of state and government from Africa and beyond have confirmed their participation in the 25th commemoration of the 1994 on Sunday.

Other confirmed guests include Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michel; the General Governor of Canada, Julie Payette; Benin President Patrice Talon; and President Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo Brazzaville.

Others are Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh; Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta; President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, and the President of Tchad, Idriss Déby Itno.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the president of the European Union Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, are among other official guests expected to arrive late Saurday, an source from the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation disclosed.

The dignitaries also include the Morocco prime minister; speaker of Swiss parliament; advisor of Egypt president; France MP Hervé Berville; Nigerian vice –president; Senegalese and Tanzania foreign affairs ministers; the representative of the UN General-Secretary and the minister of defense in Madagascar, the reports said.

This year’s commemoration is themed around the youth with activities focusing on the youth, especially with regard to teaching them about history.

