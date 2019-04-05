Bannière

RAM launches flight service linking Casablanca and Athens

05 Avril 2019

Athens, Greece, April  5 (Infosplusgabon) - Moroccan carrier, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), on Thursday launched its first direct flights between Casablanca (Morocco) and Athens in Greece.

 

The airline will provide two weekly flights  on Thursday and Saturday.

 

It will also connect Athens to the Africa network by providing daily connections to 33 destinations via Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca.

 

RAM is the only African airline flying to the Greek capital.

 

A major ceremony was held at Athens International Airport to celebrate the event  in the presence of an official Moroccan delegation on board the inaugural flight, as well as representatives of several Moroccan and Greek media and representatives of African diplomatic missions accredited to Greece.

 

RAM Deputy Director General, Habiba Laklalech, underlined the importance of the new route for the development of tourism in the two countries.

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/YUT/GABON2019

 

 

