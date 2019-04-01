Nigerien Interior minister Bazoum named PNDS candidate for presidential election

01 Avril 2019

Niamey, Niger, April 1 (Infosplusgabon) – Nigerien Minister of Interior and Public Safety Mohamed Bazoum was on Sunday named candidate of Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) for the 2021 presidential election.

Leader of PNDS since 2013, Bazoum was unanimously endorsed by the eight regional federations, sections abroad and mass organisations (women and youths) at the extraordinary congress of the party held at the Palace of Sports in Niamey.

He was with President Mahamadou Issoufou one of PNDS co-founders in 1990.

During the congress, speakers stressed his "intrinsic values and exceptional career, in addition to his loyalty’’, the struggle carried out by Bazoum to justify his candidature for the next presidential election.

President Issoufou is constitutionally barred from re-election at the end of his current and second term in office. He was first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2016.

PNDS is the second biggest party in the country after MNDS to name their candidate for the forthcoming presidential poll.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/MNB/GABON2019

© Copyright Infosplusgabon