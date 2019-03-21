Ramaphosa commemorates Sharpeville Massacre

21 Mars 2019

South Africa, March 21 (Infosplusgabon) - South Africa on Thursday marked the 59th anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre, one of the defining events of the Apartheid era.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led a government delegation to the official Human Rights Day programme in Vereeniging for a wreath laying ceremony where police changed the course of history in 1960 by shooting dead 69 black people and wounding hundreds more during a peaceful protest.

They were demanding the abolition of pass documents which prevented black people from moving freely. The tragedy sent shockwaves around the world.

Addressing thousands of residents at a sports stadium, Ramaphosa used the occasion to address South Africa’s electricity crisis which has led to rolling blackouts.

He said restoring a reliable supply of energy and ensuring a sustainable model for affordable energy into the future is now an urgent priority.

"We will overcome this electricity crisis engulfing the country at this moment. We will overcome it just as we overcame the apartheid challenge. Just as we will overcome poverty, crime and corruption. We will overcome because we are South Africans," he said.

Government has used Human Rights Day to call on all South Africans to use their indigenous languages to promote a human rights culture in honour of the Sharpeville Massacre victims.

