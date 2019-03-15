Libya, UN and EU discuss work of international organisations for illegal migrants

15 Mars 2019

Tripoli, Libya, March 15 (Infosplusgabon) - Libya’s deputy interior minister in charge of illegal immigration Mohamed al-Chibani Thursday discussed with EU and UN officials the work of international organisations and humanitarian services at reception centres for illegal migrants.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the meeting with European Union Ambassador to Libya (EU), Alan Bojia, and the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya, Maria Ribeiro, identified obstacles and problems preventing them from providing the best humanitarian services to migrants in shelters.

The statement said the meeting focused on the vulnerable group of women and children housed in refugee centres and aimed to improve their health conditions.

In May, the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees in Tripoli (UNHCR) estimated the number of refugees and asylum-seekers in official detention facilities in Libya at about 5,700, including 2,367 people in centres of concern to UNHCR.

Faced with insecurity since the revolution of 17 February 2011, after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's regime, Libya has become one of the main countries from which waves of illegal migrants are leaving for Europe.

Some 650,000 migrants are present in Libya, including more than 5,000 in detention centres, according to statistics from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/FDS/GABON2019

© Copyright Infosplusgabon