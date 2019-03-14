France welcomes appointment of Parfait Onanga-Anyanga as Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

14 Mars 2019

Paris, France, March 14 (Infosplusgabon) - The French Foreign Ministry has welcomed the appointment of Gabonese Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, on Wednesday by the UN Secretary General, assuring him of its support in the performance of his duties.

"In a region that is experiencing peace, which must be consolidated, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga will have the task, through his good offices and in conjunction with regional actors, of facilitating dialogue and cooperation between the States of the region," said the spokesman for the Quai d'Orsay on Thursday.

The Gabonese diplomat, born in 1960, held several positions at the United Nations, the last of which was that of Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic and Head of the Integrated Multidimensional Mission for the Stabilisation of the United Nations in the Central African Republic (UNMISCA) for three years.

"In the continuity of the collaboration maintained while he was Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the CAR and Head of MINUSCA, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga will be able to count on the full support of France in the exercise of his functions," said Quai d'Orsay.

