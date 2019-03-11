Violence, disruptions, militarization mar collation of Nigeria's governorship election

11 Mars 2019

Abuja, Nigeria, March 11 (Infosplusgabon) - Collation of election results in Nigeria is being marred by violence and alleged militarization of the vote with military personnel aligning or allowing politicians and their supporters to interfere with the electoral process.

Early on Monday, Nigeria’s central electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared the governorship election held in four States - Plateau, Adamawa, Sokoto and Bauchi - inconclusive because the number of votes cancelled or where voting did not take place surpassed the margin between the winner and the candidate in second place.

In Kano, the major commercial State in northern Nigeria, where the opposition candidate, Mr Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was leading the candidate of the ruling party, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the collation of results was suspended even though 43 out of 44 local government areas have been announced by INEC. The announcement of the result for the one local government left, Nasarawa, was suspended “for security reasons” after the State Deputy Governor and a Commissioner allegedly tried to disrupt the process.

The Kano deputy governor, Mr Nasiru Gawuna, and the State Commissioner for Local Governments, Mr Murtala Sule Garo, were arrested by the men of the Nigeria Police Force. The chairman of Nasarawa local government, Alhaji Lamin Sani, was also arrested by the Police.

Kano Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Riskuwa Arab-Shehu, said the suspension was necessary because of reports that election results from the local government area were snatched from the collation centre and that the electoral body will refer to its primary and secondary data base to generate the result from the polling units and wards. Anyway rab-Shehu explained that party agents would be invited for the verification of the results to ensure transparency during the regeneration of the results.

On Sunday, the British High Commission in Nigeria expressed concerns over reported ‘military interference’ in the Niger Delta region State of Rivers, stressing that the staff of INEC, should be allowed to carry out their duties in safety.

The Commission in a tweet reacted to reports from its election observers, about tension at the collation centre in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

“Extremely concerned by reports, including from @UKinnigeria observers, of military interference in the election process in Rivers State. Monitoring the situation closely. @inecng staff must be allowed to do their job in safety, without intimidation.”

In this particular centre, INEC officials deserted the collation centre after soldiers stormed it and chased policemen away from the premises. The altercation eventually led to panic among the INEC officials, party agents, election observers, and journalists.

Specifically, Nigerian Army personnel took over the collation centres in five local government areas - Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, Eleme, Opobo-Nkoro and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni - denying access to INEC accredited Agents of the opposition parties.

Spokesperson of Rivers State PDP Campaign Organisation and State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Emma Okah, said it was obvious the Army was on a mission to disrupt the electoral process and install somebody.

He wondered why soldiers would single out agents of the PDP for victimisation and why INEC-accredited agents would be barred from collation centre.

“Obviously they are up to something but God will not allow them succeed,” he said.

He said while the party was sceptical on sending protests to the same people who are perpetrating the injustice, the PDP would react accordingly.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Division, Nigerian Army based in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, said the army would investigate alleged infractions of soldiers in the elections.

He however refused to comment on allegations of soldiers barring PDP agents from collation centres

Nigerian Army Spokesperson, Colonel Sagir Musa, in reaction alleged “kitting of political thugs with military uniforms and arming of same, to impersonate soldiers and perpetrate various crimes in the furtherance of the activities of their political bosses. Sadly, these thugs have severally been wrongly viewed and addressed as real military personnel on various social and mainstream media channels including blogs, chat rooms and messaging platforms thereby bringing the reputation of the Army on several occasions into disrepute.

“The Army understands that most civilians caught in the callous onslaught of these murderous thugs might not be able to distinguish between a genuine soldier from an impersonator, especially when they are armed with military-type weapons. However, several of such arrested impostors have given useful information that has led to unravelling the level of criminal involvement of some politicians in arming thugs for their depraved selfish gains. Consequently, the NA would continue with the line of investigations being pursued to bring to successful prosecution, both the arrested impostors and their sponsors. "

