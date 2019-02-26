China envoy in Burundi inaugurates new presidential palace

26 Février 2019

Bujumbura, Burundi, February 26 (Infosplusgabon) - The Chinese Ambassador to Burundi, Li Changlin, Thursday handed over a new presidential palace funded by the Chinese government to the government of Burundi at an official ceremony held here, an official source told Infosplusgabon.

The new presidential office located in the northeastern heights of Bujumbura was constructed within two-and-a-half years at a cost of more than 150 million yuan or over 22 million US dollars, according to the source.

The handing over event was presided over by Ambassador Li and the chief of Burundian diplomacy, Ezekiel Nibigira.

The Chinese ambassador said the edifice was “China's first major work ever built in Burundi in 55 years of sustained diplomatic and political relations".

The Chinese donation, according to official sources, ended the renting of presidential offices since Buruni gained independence in 1962.

According to the sources, the services of the two vice-presidencies of the Republic of Burundi will also be housed in the new facility of 40 hectares, which is fully furnished and equipped with telecommunications and security facilities by Chinese public works companies.

The facility has the look and feel of a city of its own with an extensive interior road network and large parking lot..

The construction of the new palace came at a great cost to dozens of families, some of whom are still seeking compensation that is proportionate to the value of their lost properties.

Besides, the security around the new presidential palace will further force users of the national and international road number 1 (RN1) to take a detour to come to Bujumbura or go to the interior of the country.

The inauguration of the palace has coincided with the process of transferring the political capital from Bujumbura to Gitega, which is located more in the center of the country.

Minister of the Interior Pascal Barandagiye said Bujumbura would meanwhile retain the status of "economic capital" in the new policy of decentralization that aims at "more security of national institutions long concentrated in the same place".

In addition to Bujumbura in the West, two cities, namely Ngozi in the north and Gitega at the centre of the country already have secondary presidential palaces.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/FDS/GABON2019

© Copyright Infosplusgabon