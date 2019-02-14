Rwandan defender fails to sign contract with Serbian club

14 Février 2019

Kigali, Rwanda, February 14 (Infosplusgabon) - Rwandan defender Emmanuel Imanishimwe's bid to play for Serbian first league division club FK Napredak Kruševac on a two-year contract has failed over disagreement on a six-month probation, a sports source told in Kigali on Wednesday.

The 24 year-old footballer, who until recently played for Rwanda's first league military side APR FC, has been asked to return to his former club.

Apart from Imanishimwe, another Rwandan defender Fitina Ombolenga from Rwandan military club was also set join a Serbian top league club to be named later.

It will be the third transfer for Ombolenga who in 2016 joined Slovakia third division side MFK Topvar Topoľ before moving to Spanish second division club Deportivo Numancia de Soria.

